Pierre André Lapeyre P.E., 84, passed away peacefully at sunset on Monday April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Pierre was born at home on 880 High St. in Houma on July 6, 1934. He was the sixth of eight children born to Emile Minor and Louise Dupont Lapeyre.
A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday April 6, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., with burial at St. Francis Cemetery II, 6157 W. Main St. in Houma.
Pierre is survived by his lovely wife of 61 years, Donna Davet Lapeyre; and his children, Nanette (Steven) Gremillion, Charles (Jennifer) Lapeyre, Elise (Joey) Jones, and Jean Pierre Lapeyre; and his 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, Payton Alice.
Pierre's grandchildren are Joseph (Cailin) Jones, Jacob Jones, Caroline Jones (fiancé of Wesley Steege), Erin Gremillion, Kate Gremillion (fiancé of Cameron Rosenow), Grace (Taylor) Gremillion Harrison, Eric Lapeyre, and Elyse Lapeyre, Christopher Andrew Lapeyre, and Sean Lapeyre.
Pierre was baptized and educated at St. Francis then studied at St. Benedict's Abbey in Covington. He studied pre-engineering at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Notre Dame University in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation and after marrying Donna Marie, he served in the United States Army as a Lieutenant stationed in Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland followed by Ft. Hood, Texas and concluded his active duty service in 1959, and entered private industry as a professional engineer in Texas in 1960.
In 1974, he founded Euclid Engineering Corporation and grew that organization to service the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and Texas for many years. Pierre received the James M. Todd Technological Accomplishment Medal in 1979, from the Louisiana Engineering Society for his patented inventions in the area of water-transportable pumping systems, floating dry docks, as well as a computerized, heart-rate-monitored exercise system, which was a precursor to today's Peloton system.
In 1977, at the request of his father, and with the assistance of his Uncle Jean Martial Lapeyre, S.J. and other family members Pierre published "The Green Book" which documented the South Louisiana Lapeyre family back to Ascain, France in 1801. It is a treasured legacy and inspiration for the entire extended Lapeyre Family.
Pierre served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Terrebonne General Hospital from 1979-1981 and was the principal signatory of the successful 'Series 1981' bond offering that led to the construction of the current TGMC.
Over the years, he was a trusted advisor and board member to his brothers and family while running various shrimp, shrimp peeling and processing, technology, real estate and holding companies across Louisiana, Texas and internationally.
No obituary would be complete without mentioning that Pierre had a hole-in-one on Ellendale Country Club hole No. 4 on May 22, 1993. He sometimes liked to ask his sons, sons-in-law, grandchildren, poker and golf buddies if they'd had one yet.
An interesting note is that at 84 Pierre's first and only visit to the hospital was on March 30, 2019. His doctors thought there was a computer glitch when they found his hospital record was completely empty.
Papa, as he was affectionately known in his later years, most enduring legacy will be centered on his spiritual life, faith and family. He believed that the solution to any problem could be found through prayer, persistence and family coming together to love and support one another in emulation of the Holy Family's perfect example of sacrifice and devotion to each other.
In lieu of flowers, cards and donations, the Family requests that you enjoy some Jelly Bellies, Bananas Foster, Redfish and Green Sauce, and/or an Old Fashioned cocktail (or two).
If you have photos or stories you'd like to share, in addition to posting, please email them to [email protected], and the family will retrieve them and memorialize them. We will do our best to respond to the inevitable recipe requests as well.
God bless you and your family and we thank you for your friendship and fellowship over the eight and a half decades of Pierre's wonderful life.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019