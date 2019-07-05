|
|
Pierre André Rathle ushered his 93rd year in the home he and his love, Raymonde Michel Rathle, built in Thibodaux in 1972. He was surrounded by his children, Joyce (Tampa), Yves (Jacksonville), Jean (San Francisco), Frank (Thibodaux) and daughter-in-law, Angela Hasenfuss Rathle and grandchildren, Rachel, Nicolas and Jacques. He was welcomed into the next world by his love, Raymonde Anne-Marie Michel Rathle, his parents, Mathilde and Amin Rathle, his siblings, Henri Rathle, Marcelle Rathle Gabriel, Simone Rathle Boulad, Raymond Rathle and Gaston Rathle. His surviving sister, Andree Rathle Cariddi (Mobile, Ala.) will greatly miss her daily conversations with her brother who she loved dearly. His remaining grandchildren Pascal, Raphael, Zavier and Aria Rathle (Yves and Suzanne Saltmarsh Rathle) and Shane and Natalie (Jean and Charisse Rathle) will continue to carry his legacy.
The Rathles invite you to celebrate Dr. Rathle's life on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, La. with visitation being from 11-1 p.m., followed by Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, his Catholic faith was the principal theme of his life. His education encompassed his attendance at L'Ecole de La Sainte Famille in Cairo, the Lycée St. Genevieve in Versailles, MIT in Boston and L' Universite de la Sorbonne in Paris. His love for America began as a teenager as he watched with great interest westerns. In 1958, he married his love, and returned to Paris to begin his family life. Dr. Rathle received his PhD in molecular physics and began his career as a scientist for Roussel-Uclaf.
Drawn to a life in America, he realized his dream on July 5, 1969, where he entered New York Harbor, sailing on the USS United States. Thibodaux welcomed the young couple with their four young children. Dr. Rathle taught Chemistry/ Physics at Nicholls State University. The city opened its heart and its door. The family settled in.
It is Pierre Rathle's quick, observant, dry wit however that surfaces without fail. He resisted carrying a cane and methodically went to the gym, charmingly insisted that he needed to "pass on" to the next world in good health. He taught at Nicholls State University for over 25 years. A proud, chivalrous and honorable man, he led by example using facts, humor and observations. Many joined Pierre and Raymonde on Fleur de Lys Tours to Europe, Canada and Mexico over the years.
As a Professor of Chemistry, he positively influenced many lives of those interested in pursuing a career in science and throughout the years those who came knocking at his door were always met with kindness and never turned away.
In his later years he embraced his role as a proud grandparent, attending all milestones in his grandchildren's lives. He never failed to visit his loving wife, almost daily, singing to her in the hallowed paths of the peaceful cemetery. Pierre Andre Rathle belonged to the Greatest Generation, who walk their talk both alone and with others. He inevitably gifted those he touched a legacy of wit, humor, kindness and honor and left others smiling, happy that they had met him.
The trail of tears he leaves behind shall become seeds and will continue his legacy,
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center, 105 St. Louis St., Thibodaux, La.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019