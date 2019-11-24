|
|
Pierre O. Sapia Jr., 98, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
He was survived by his daughters, Mary Ann (Elwood) Rogers and Diana (Jerry) Martin; grandchildren, Stacey (Ricky) Comardelle, Todd (Renee) Martin, Angie (Travis) Colombel and Jennifer Rogers; great-grandchildren, Dex Comardelle, Kristen Comardelle, Jerry Martin, Jesse Martin, Katie Martin, Anne Marie Martin, Tyler Colombel, Trent Colombel, Coby Thibodeaux and Ashley Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Earline U. Sapia; parents, Pierre Sr. and Ernestine Sapia; brothers, Alcide Sapia, George Sapia and Carol Sapia; sister, Georginia Sapia Chiasson.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019