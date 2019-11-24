Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pierre Sapia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pierre O. Sapia Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pierre O. Sapia Jr. Obituary
Pierre O. Sapia Jr., 98, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

He was survived by his daughters, Mary Ann (Elwood) Rogers and Diana (Jerry) Martin; grandchildren, Stacey (Ricky) Comardelle, Todd (Renee) Martin, Angie (Travis) Colombel and Jennifer Rogers; great-grandchildren, Dex Comardelle, Kristen Comardelle, Jerry Martin, Jesse Martin, Katie Martin, Anne Marie Martin, Tyler Colombel, Trent Colombel, Coby Thibodeaux and Ashley Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Earline U. Sapia; parents, Pierre Sr. and Ernestine Sapia; brothers, Alcide Sapia, George Sapia and Carol Sapia; sister, Georginia Sapia Chiasson.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pierre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -