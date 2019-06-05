|
|
Polly Richard Bergeron departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 56, following complications of leukemia. She was a native of Thibodeaux, and worked for the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union for the past 20 years.
Polly was loyal, quiet, and loving. She enjoyed eating out especially weekend mornings at Frank's or the Warehouse and watching old classic movies and reality shows. Her life centered on her husband and their three dachshunds.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd "Bubba" Bergeron; step-daughters, Melissa Benson and husband, Steven, and Alison Bergeron; and grandchildren, Ava and Emma Benton.
Polly is also survived by her mother, Shirley Aucoin Richard; brothers, Dr. CJ Richard Jr. and wife, Renee, Greg Richard and wife, Sheri, and David Richard and girlfriend, Charlene; sister, Denise Richard Machen and husband, Jay; and brother-in-law, Stanley "Peppy" Bourgeois.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cyril "Boz" Richard; and her sister, Sharon Richard Bourgeois. She also leaves behind one godchild, Shelly B. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by Mass at 12 p.m.
Services provided by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 7, 2019