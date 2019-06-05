Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-6831
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly Richard Bergeron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Polly Richard Bergeron Obituary
Polly Richard Bergeron departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 56, following complications of leukemia. She was a native of Thibodeaux, and worked for the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union for the past 20 years.

Polly was loyal, quiet, and loving. She enjoyed eating out especially weekend mornings at Frank's or the Warehouse and watching old classic movies and reality shows. Her life centered on her husband and their three dachshunds.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd "Bubba" Bergeron; step-daughters, Melissa Benson and husband, Steven, and Alison Bergeron; and grandchildren, Ava and Emma Benton.

Polly is also survived by her mother, Shirley Aucoin Richard; brothers, Dr. CJ Richard Jr. and wife, Renee, Greg Richard and wife, Sheri, and David Richard and girlfriend, Charlene; sister, Denise Richard Machen and husband, Jay; and brother-in-law, Stanley "Peppy" Bourgeois.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cyril "Boz" Richard; and her sister, Sharon Richard Bourgeois. She also leaves behind one godchild, Shelly B. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by Mass at 12 p.m.

Services provided by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now