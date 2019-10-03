Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Antoine Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston Antoine Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Preston Antoine Sr. Obituary
Preston Antoine Sr., 89, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 4:35 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Preston Jr. (Doris) and Ricky Antoine; daughters, Sharon Ray, Rhonda Mathews, Valerie, Angela, Natalie and Janell Antoine; 26 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 57 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Lester Antoine and Warren Williams; and sisters, Maggie and Rosa Lee Antoine, Pearlie Anderson, Shirley Wesley, Mary Jane Neylon, Lovenia Henry and Clara Rhines.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Belle Winslow Antoine; son, Conklin Antoine; parents, Conklin Antoine and Lillie Anderson; brother, Clarence Anderson; and sisters, Dorothy and Ruby Antoine and Classie Thomas.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Preston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now