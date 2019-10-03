|
Preston Antoine Sr., 89, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 4:35 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Preston Jr. (Doris) and Ricky Antoine; daughters, Sharon Ray, Rhonda Mathews, Valerie, Angela, Natalie and Janell Antoine; 26 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 57 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Lester Antoine and Warren Williams; and sisters, Maggie and Rosa Lee Antoine, Pearlie Anderson, Shirley Wesley, Mary Jane Neylon, Lovenia Henry and Clara Rhines.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Belle Winslow Antoine; son, Conklin Antoine; parents, Conklin Antoine and Lillie Anderson; brother, Clarence Anderson; and sisters, Dorothy and Ruby Antoine and Classie Thomas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019