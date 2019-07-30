|
Preston "Cowboy" Paul Pitre, 65, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, passed away on July 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
A memorial visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Aug. 2 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his fur baby, Charlie; former wife Judy Pitre; sisters Karen P. Sanchez and husband Chester, Cecile P. Chiasson and husband Ricky and Regina P. Kliebert; sister-in-law Juliette Pitre; brothers-in-law Nelson Hidalgo Sr. and Donovan Roger; eight nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murville Pitre and Florence Barrilleaux; sisters Maedain P. Roger and Nona P. Hidalgo; brothers Timothy J. Pitre, Phillip N. Pitre, and Anthony J. Pitre; one great-nephew; one great-niece; and one great-great-nephew.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019