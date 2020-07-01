Priscilla Ann Adams Welch
Priscilla "Prissy" Ann Adams Welch, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1914 W. Main Street in Schriever, LA. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Welch; three grandchildren, Jaylen Williams, Jorian and Chade Welch, Jr.; brother, Darryl Adams (Tammy); sisters, Faye Williams (Alphonse) and Catrina Adams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her children, Waukena and Chade Welch, Sr.; and parents, Leonard and Pearl Brown Adams.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
