Priscilla Spencer departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma. She was 55, a native and resident of Thibodaux. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20, at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Melvin Spencer Jr.; daughters, Evony Brown (Darwin) and Emoni Edwards (Joseph); sisters, Cynthia Matthews and Gail Meyer; brothers, Edward, Barry, Terry, Stacy, Perry and Johnell Matthews; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Dorothy Mae Tillman Matthews; and brothers, Herbert Lee, Dwayne Rene and Darry Matthews.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020