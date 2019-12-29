|
Prudent Joseph Steib, 95, a native and resident of Vacherie, La., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, from 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Officiated by the Rev. John Vu. Interment will follow in the church Mausoleum.
Prudent is survived by his wife, Marie Therese Becnel Steib; children, Brad (Kim) Steib, Gail Steib, Denise (Patrick) Waguespack and Craig (Stephanie) Steib; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Waguespack, Gabrielle (Michael) Prejean, Candice (Scott) Poirrier, Barcley Steib, Brittany Steib, Peyton (Cree) Steib and Jake Steib; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Etienne & Elizabeth Steib; first wife, Rosemary Reulet; and siblings, Adolph Steib, Berris Steib, Rene Steib, Etienette Becnel, Josephine Reulet, and Albert Steib.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St James Arc at 29150 Health Unit Street Vacherie, La.
Landrys's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019