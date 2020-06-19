Quenson "Buck Jones" Cross Sr. 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of New Iberia, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10:15 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette, La.



Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street in Morgan City, La. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Graveside service will be held on Saturday June 20, at 11 a.m. in the St. James Church Cemetery in Gibson. The Rev. Hayward Sims will officiate.



Quenson Cross Sr., fondly known as "Buck" or "Buck Jones," was born July 2, 1950, to the late Robert Jr. and Emelda J. Cross. A precious life of humility and humbleness came to a halt on Saturday, June 13, 2020, when Buck made his eternal transition.



After graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1968, Buck worked in a number of employment areas, one of which included drafting and designs at McDermott's in Morgan City. Buck was a quiet but fun-loving man who enjoyed hanging out with the young people. He didn't bother anyone but you had better not bother him.



He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Shelly C. (Taras) Hughes, Quantrina Cross and Quanjalla C. (Saidi) Henry, Quenson Cross Jr., Patrice (Eric) Thomas, Jonathan White, Quenecia Cross, and Ju'Quincy Cross; a sister, Edna Cosey; a brother, Robert Cross III; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emelda J.J. Cross; four sisters, Ruth C. Gray, Brunetta C. Stevenson, and Virginia C. Neverres, and Katherine C. Bowens; and maternal and paternal grandparents



Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



