Rachel Green Milford
Rachel Green Milford, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was a native of Hazlehurst, Mississippi and a resident of Houma since 1967. She was a retired school teacher, having taught in Terrebonne Parish for 25 years, the last 20 years being at Houma Junior High.
Services will be at the First United Methodist Church on September 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 - 11am, church service at 11, burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church choir fund.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Floyd Eugene Milford, Jr; her children: Kevin A. Harris (wife Patty) of Missouri City, Tx, Lauren Worrell (husband James) of Houston, Texas, daughter Myra Austin, Ed.D. (husband Billy) of Houma, and Floyd Milford III (wife Laura) of Houma; grandchildren: Lauren Austin Smith (husband Lance); Kristin Fuentes (husband Eric); Jake Austin; Kathryn Holloway Alamis (husband Jan); Nell Milford; Kelsey Pagonis (husband 1st Lt. Jeffrey); Floyd E. Milford IV; Stephen Harris; and 2nd Lt. John Harris; Great-grandchildren: Autumn Fuentes, Paxton and McKenzie Smith; Felix Alamis; and Makayla Pagonis; sisters Martha Mathews and Esther Connors (husband Ed) and five nieces, one nephew, five great nephews, and one great niece.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Ernest and Doris Green of Hazlehurst, Mississippi and grandparents.
Rachel was a long time member of First Methodist Church where she sang with the Chancel Choir for many years and was a member of an adult Sunday School class, taught childrens Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and led the Cherub choir for several years. After she retired from Terrebonne School District in 2002, she volunteered for the Council on Aging delivering weekly meals to shut-ins and assisted at the St. Vincent's Pharmacy. She stayed connected with her work friends through the Retired Teacher Association and monthly lunches. Rachel was recognized as Terrebonne Parish Teacher of the Year in 1990-1991.
Rachel enjoyed traveling and took many trips with her husband, family and friends both stateside and overseas. Her hobbies consisted of gardening, reading, spending time with her family, and telling jokes. She often used her wit to make people laugh as well as aiding in teaching her middle school students.
Rachel was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Her family is extremely thankful to Heart of Hospice and HomeInstead Agency for the caring and loving care provided to Rachel during her last few weeks of life.
