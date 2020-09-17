1/1
Raheem Dequan Francis
Thibodaux - Raheem Dequan Francis departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport, MS. He was 18 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation to continue on Saturday , September 19, 2020 from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Survived by his father Ben Bradley; mother, Beverly Francis; 3 brothers, Ben Bradley, Jr., Zykiah Bergeron and Dre'Trell Bradley; 2 sisters, Benaya and Karlie Bradley; maternal grandmother, Audrey McBride Francis; paternal grandmother, Elandra Bradley; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Davis and maternal grandfather, Silas Francis, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at
www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
