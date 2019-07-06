|
Raleigh "Jimmy" Galiano Sr., 80, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 5, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano with burial to follow at Cheramie Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Lefort Galiano; daughter, Dolly Terrebonne (Todd); sons, Raleigh Galiano Jr. (Dawn) and Grady Galiano (Ramona); five grandchildren, Case Terrebonne (Helen), Kaylee Rousse (Kris), Briana Galiano, Alexandria Galiano, and Jillian Galiano; and four great-grandchildren, Avery Terrebonne, Andie Terrebonne, Oliver Rousse and Eleanor Rousse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oris and Oceana Galiano; and brother, Jerry Galliano Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 6 to July 8, 2019