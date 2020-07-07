1/1
Raleigh J. Savoie
Raleigh J. Savoie, 85, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020.

A visitation will take place at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am, funeral procession to follow to his 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Raleigh is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Iannazzo (Paul) and Kathy Pitre (Roy); grandsons, Stefan Pitre (Caittie) and Gavin Pitre; daughter-in-law Paula Savoie Wells; brothers, Norris and Dickie Savoie; and sister Loretta Barrios.

Mr. Savoie was preceded in death by his wife Lois Bruce Savoie; sons, Raleigh Savoie, Jr. and Dennis Savoie; parents, Blaise and Vivian L. Savoie; and brothers, Chester, Mervin, and Jimmie Savoie.

Mr. Raleigh loved his grandsons, his garden, and his dog, Pistache.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
