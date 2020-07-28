Raleigh Luke Terrebonne, 80, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, was born on September 20, 1939, and passed away on July 17, 2020, due to Covid-19.
Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Masks and social distancing required please.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pitre Terrebonne of 64 years; his son, Pete Terrebonne (Pamela); his daughters Mitzie Angelette (Ricky), and Dana Danos (Wade); grandchildren, Nicole Wang (Philip Jr.), Sierra Terrebonne, Remy Terrebonne, Robby Angelette (Hailey), Reese Angelette (Ranata), Richie Angelette, Brock Danos, and Breely Danos; and great-grandchildren, Philip Wang, III, Rylan Angelette, RoenAngelette, Kaden Angelette, Kenley Angelette, and Caroline Angelette; sister, Charlene Danos Vedros; and step-sisters, Octavia Danos Breaux and Thelma Danos Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorris Terrebonne and Liza Guidry Terrebonne Danos; brother, Nolan Terrebonne; step-sister, Zelma Danos McCarter; and step-brother, MaximeDanos.
Special thanks and deep gratitude to Ochsner Healthcare, LOSGH, North Oaks Medical Center, and Dr. Gary Birdsall.
In his lifetime, he took pride in his family and was a man of many trades and a master of most. He was a jokester, whose smile and laughter was contagious. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, crabbing, spending time at his recreational camps, and dancing with his wife, Barbara, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.