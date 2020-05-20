Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Ralph C. Simoneaux "Pa," 92, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held in his honor at St. Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville, La.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Theresa Simoneaux; children, Suzanne Waguespack, Kay Bilello, and Lori Arceneaux (Lonnie); grandchildren, Seth Waguespack (Jerrica); Erika Price (Blake), Misty Simoneaux, Jesse Simoneaux (Shasta), Nick Bilello and Chase Arceneaux (Savanah); great-grandchildren, Hannah, David, Leah, Ruth, Abby and Mitchell; and brothers, Emile Simoneaux and Conrad Simoneaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Rosa Guillot Simoneaux; son, Ralph "Rusty" Simoneaux; brother, Ivan Simoneaux; and sister, Kara Simoneaux.

"Pa" was a strong and humble man. He loved his family well and worked tirelessly to provide for them. While we mourn our loss, we thank God that such a man loved us and was loved so well.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020
