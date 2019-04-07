Ralph Joseph Deroche, 63, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:57 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation Tuesday, April 9 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 until 9 p.m. and continue Wednesday, April 10 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma from 9 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Ralph is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of forty-three years, Shanna Rodrigue Deroche; mother, Dolores Labit Deroche; children, Rochelle Leigh Dominique and husband Peter, Matthew Paul Deroche and wife Jennifer, and Carlie Andre Roszell and husband Dustin; siblings Wayne Deroche and wife Laverne, Dianna Deroche and companion Myron, Susan Chaisson and husband Dean; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Rodrigue; brother-in-law, Eric Rodrigue and wife Kelly; sisters-in-law, Tracy Scott and Julie Rodrigue; uncle, Duane Guidry; grandchildren, Layla Dominique, Amon Roszell, Emma Roszell, Asher Roszell, and Noah Deroche and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph is also survived by his loyal and faithful pet companion, Max.



Ralph was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kenly Dominique; father, Albert Joseph Deroche; brother, Michael Deroche, Sr.; father-in-law, Lionel Joseph Rodrigue; brother-in-law, Ed Scott.



Ralph was an avid hunter and fisherman who especially enjoyed deer hunting in Illinois with his extended family, the Jeffords. He also enjoyed boiling crawfish, having barbeques, and throwing the best Super Bowl Parties for his family and friends. "If you left his home thirsty or hungry, it was nobody's fault but your own." Ralph had a great sense of humor and we will miss his favorite saying, "I don't know what you heard, but I know what I said." Ralph never met a stranger. Ralph's children and grandchildren were his life. He was always there for them to show his love and pride. For any reason he would be there for family and friends, no matter how far he had to travel, he was there.



Ralph bravely battled stage IV Pancreatic Cancer for two years. In his fight until the end, he made sure everyone and everything was taken care of. Even in illness, he showed his family how much he loved them.



He will be remembered as a fighter and dearly missed by all.



The family would like to send their sincere appreciation and thanks to Dr. Genevieve Maronge and staff at Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Erkut Borazanci and staff at Honor Health, Dr. Craig Wade, and the staff of Terrebonne Homecare and Journey Hospice. The family would also like to thank the many family and friends for their overwhelming support, love, and care during their time of need.



Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019