Ramona Lucy DeFelice Long

Newark, DE - Ramona Lucy DeFelice Long of Newark, Delaware died at home on Oct. 23, 2020 after a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was 61.

Ramona was born in Galliano, Louisiana and grew up along Bayou Lafourche steeped in a French culture that would become the inspiration for her body of literary works. Ramona graduated from Louisiana State University and studied creative writing in graduate school. She later relocated to Indiana, Pennsylvania for several years before settling in Delaware.

Ramona worked as a book editor and author. She also led regular workshops for developing writers and received numerous honors for her work including the Individual Artist Fellowship – Master's Award from the Delaware Division of the Arts.

Ramona loved the beach, movies, reading, gardening, cooking and her hammock. She also enjoyed antiquing, finding hidden gems at flea markets and rediscovering her Acadian ancestry and keeping it alive.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Robert Long; son Sumner Long and partner Nancy Ranalli, grandchildren Sydney Nicole Long and Francis Henry Long of Wilmington, Delaware; her son Talbot James Long of Newark, Delaware; her sister Annette and husband John Gavigan from Destrehan, Louisiana; brother Dane DeFelice of Houston, Texas and brother Stephen DeFelice and wife Michele Eddington of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Elizabeth and husband Roger Qualey of Chattanooga, Tennessee and nieces Kaitlyn Gavigan and Anna Qualey and nephew Logan Qualey.

Ramona is preceded in death by her parents Raymond DeFelice and Vivian Cheramie DeFelice of Larose, Louisiana; and her mother-in-law Barbara Turner Long of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ramona was grateful to her 7 a.m. online Sprint Club, the DDOA Mindful Writers Group, the Delaware Writing Tribe, Pennwriters and Sisters in Crime for their support. She is also grateful to Clare House and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts for writer retreats and residences.

A private memorial will be held in the near future for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Delaware Hospice or a local arts organization.



