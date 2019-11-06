Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Randolph Billiot

Randolph Billiot Obituary
Randolph "Rock" Billiot, 76, of Dularge, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his sisters, Ediana Billiot and Dorissa Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Victorine Billiot; parents, Victor and Louise Billiot; brothers, Lawrence Billiot, Rudolph Billiot, Ernest Billiot, Ervin Billiot and Roy Billiot; and sisters, Rozelia Naquin, Mary Porche, Eva Della Duplantis, Christine Kingrey and Mary Alice Billiot.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
