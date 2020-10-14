Randolph "Duke" David Himel, Sr.

Chackbay - Randolph "Duke" David Himel, Sr., 66, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6:05 AM. Born, June 8, 1954 he was a native and resident of Chackbay.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Benoit Himel; son, Randolph "Randy" Himel, Jr. (Nikkie); daughter, Nicole Himel Thibodaux (Derek); grandson, Kooper Thibodaux; brothers, Shelby "Buddy" Himel Jr. (Judy), Donald Himel, Christopher "Chris" Himel (Kathy) and Victor Himel (Tammy); sisters, Sheila Rodrigue (Oliver), Leta Anderson and Anita "Neitzie" Bourgeois (Rodney); brothers and sisters in law, Gregory Benoit, Carrie Bourgeois (Duane "Boudin"), Mona Loupe (Kenny), Tara Torres (Brian), Yvette Benoit (Roland), Amy Wright (Scott) and Jeremy "JJ" Benoit, Bonnie Henry Benoit, Phyllis Falgout Petrolia and Tania Toups Benoit and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Shelby Himel, Sr. and Sylvia Martinez Himel; father and mother in law, Jerry and Betty Lirette Benoit; sisters in law, Sandy Rhodes Himel and Beverly Guidry Himel; brother in law, Mark Benoit.

Duke was an avid drag racer until he retired to become a street rodder. He enjoyed camping and lived his life to the fullest. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandson, Kooper, who was the apple of his eye. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Thibodaux Regional's CCU, especially, Ben and Sidney as well as the Family Doctor Clinic and Dr. Alan Fortier for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



