Randy J. DeRoche, 62, of Houma, passed away on July 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Marian DeRoche; daughter Brandi DeRoche; step-sons Shane and Shawn Foster; brothers Terry, Sammy, Wilson Jr., Jerome and Jeff DeRoche; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Sr. and Bella DeRoche and brother Danny DeRoche.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 24 to July 25, 2019