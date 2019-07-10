|
Randy J. Reulet, 59, a native of Vacherie and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Private graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Randy is survived by his wife, Juliette P. Reulet; sons Ryan (Amy) Reulet, and Douglas Reulet; daughter Mandy (Rodney) McKee; mother Margaret "Belle" Reulet; brother David "Bim" Reulet; sisters Angele (Vernon) Rodrigue, Patricia (Blaise) Gravois, Rachel (Lonny "Monkey") Rome and Margaret (Scott "Chico") Cortez; father-in-law Douglas Plaisance; mother-in-law Judy R. Plaisance; sister-in-law Julie (Brian) Hebert; grandchildren Addison Reulet and Lea McKee and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd "Bim" Reulet; brothers Michael "Peabody" Reulet, Lynn Reulet and Kenneth "Stucky" Reulet; grandparents Lazare and Angele Reulet and Lucien and Angele Steib; and sister-in-law Cheryl Reulet.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 10 to July 11, 2019