Randy Joseph Chiasson

Randy Joseph Chiasson Obituary
Memorial services honoring the life of Randy Joseph Chiasson will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at North DeSoto Church of Christ in Stonewall.

Officiating the service will be Jonathan Glaesemann.

Randy was born on July 11, 1965, in Thibodaux, to Larry and Ruth Chiasson.

He entered into rest on February 6, 2020, in Shreveport.

Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Connie K. Chiasson of Logansport; mother, Ruth Chiasson of Golden Meadow; father, Larry Chiasson of Cut Off; sons Brandon Chiasson and wife Stephanie of Pearland, Texas and Matthew Chiasson and wife Megan of Stonewall; daughter KayLee Chiasson McMullen and husband Michael of Logansport; sister Tina Cheramie and husband Phillip of Golden Meadow; and grandchildren Devin Chiasson, Kyra Chiasson, Ava Chiasson, Natalie Chiasson, Titus Chiasson and Cari McMullen.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
