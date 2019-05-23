|
|
Randy Voisin Sr., age 68, a native and resident of Houma, was called home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Randy loved to fish, hunt and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man of few words but his work ethic spoke volumes for him. A welder for 45 years, Randy worked for numerous oilfield companies and was well known among the commercial fisherman of Louisiana. He was a very honest man who helped others on several occasions, even taking time during his own lunch hour to teach and guide fellow welders. Randy was very funny in his own unique way and was always there for people and eager to help whenever he could.
Those left to cherish Randy's beautiful memory are his wife of 48.9 years, Virginia Voisin of Houma; children, Randy Voisin Jr. and wife, Erica of Houma, Michael Voisin of Baton Rouge, Jason Voisin of Houma,and Dylan Voisin and fiancé, Hailey Trosclair, of Houma; and one brother, Patrick "Oscar" Voisin of Houma.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Taegan Voisin, Xavier Voisin, Kyra Portier and husband, Anthony, Paulina Voisin, Damien Adams, Jaden Voisin, Jayce Voisin, Jailynn Voisin, Jayleigh Voisin, Chloe Voisin and Seabastian Voisin; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Draken and Chloe Portier.
Randy is joined in Heaven by his parents, Mildred and Elvin "Pete" Voisin; brother, Cecil Voisin; and grandchildren, Randii and Dawson Voisin.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Following services Randy will be laid to rest in Grace Christian Memorial Garden in Coteau.
The Voisin family would like to extend a special thanks to Brad Collins, Hailey Trosclair, the Grand Caillou Fire Department, Officers of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the doctors and staff at Chabert Medical Center, Acadian Paramedics, and Alvin Mollier for his special help to Randy Sr. Thank you to all of the family and friends that came by to offer love, support, and caring arms.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019