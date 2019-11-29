|
|
Raoul Joseph Soignet, 91, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gray.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Dec. 2, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with private burial to be held at a later date.
Raoul is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Magdalene Lirette Soignet; children, Malinda Bessette and husband Ronald, Ralph Soignet Sr. and wife Frances "Cissy" Soignet, Shela Soignet Sharp, Steven Soignet, and Timothy Soignet and wife Melanie Soignet; grandchildren, Lisa Wallace, Harvey Sharp III, Corey Soignet, Joshua Sharp, Stefanie Bessette, Aaron Soignet, Jeffrey Bessette, Jessie Foret, and Haley Foret; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raoul Octave Soignet and Armatine Benoit Soignet; grandchild, Ralph Soignet Jr.; four brothers; and one sister.
Raoul was one of the greatest generations and proudly served in the United States military. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He took great pride in his family. He loved to garden and go fishing with family and friends.
Raoul will always be loved and will never be forgotten. His memory will live on in his family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Robin and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice.
The Soignet family request in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the .
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019