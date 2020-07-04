1/1
Raphael Joseph Vidrine
Raphael Joseph Vidrine, 84, a native of Whiteville, La., and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

There will be a private graveside service and memorial held at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Patrice V. Ledet and husband Larry L. Ledet, II, Douglas R. Vidrine, and Cherisse V. Authement and husband Christopher D. Authement; grandchildren, Larry L. Ledet, III (Trey) and wife Kai-Lee Boudreaux Ledet, Patrick J. Ledet and wife Lauren Bayhi Ledet, and Lane E. Vidrine; brother, Paul Norris Vidrine; and great-grandchildren, William, Leighton and Mary Catherine Ledet.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Guillot Vidrine; grandson, Cortlyn M. Authement; parents, Henry and Edna Soileau Vidrine; and siblings, Annie V. Sylvester, Una V. Tullos, Nathan Vidrine, John Howard Vidrine and Curtis Vidrine.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
