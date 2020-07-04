Raphael Joseph Vidrine, 84, a native of Whiteville, La., and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.



There will be a private graveside service and memorial held at a later date.



He is survived by his children, Patrice V. Ledet and husband Larry L. Ledet, II, Douglas R. Vidrine, and Cherisse V. Authement and husband Christopher D. Authement; grandchildren, Larry L. Ledet, III (Trey) and wife Kai-Lee Boudreaux Ledet, Patrick J. Ledet and wife Lauren Bayhi Ledet, and Lane E. Vidrine; brother, Paul Norris Vidrine; and great-grandchildren, William, Leighton and Mary Catherine Ledet.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Guillot Vidrine; grandson, Cortlyn M. Authement; parents, Henry and Edna Soileau Vidrine; and siblings, Annie V. Sylvester, Una V. Tullos, Nathan Vidrine, John Howard Vidrine and Curtis Vidrine.



Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.



