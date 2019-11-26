Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rasheedra Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rasheedra Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rasheedra Mahoney Obituary
Rasheedra Lynn Mahoney, 41, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the chapel. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Jones Funeral chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma.

She is survived by her son, Ty'Quial Mahoney; daughters Quarneisha, Larryel and Kenyria Mahoney; two grandchildren, Ty'Lae Mahoney and Khiari Stewart; parents Daniel Mahoney (Terry) and Octavia Bell (Burt); brothers Jesse and Terrance Mosely, Daniel Mahoney II, Haris Franklin and Burt Thomas; and sisters Toni Franklin and Natalia and Alloria Mahoney.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mirico Tera Franklin; paternal grandparents, Betty Dottery and Melton Warren; and maternal grandparents, Joan Thomas and Warren Mosely.

Jones Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rasheedra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -