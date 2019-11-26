|
|
Rasheedra Lynn Mahoney, 41, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the chapel. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Jones Funeral chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma.
She is survived by her son, Ty'Quial Mahoney; daughters Quarneisha, Larryel and Kenyria Mahoney; two grandchildren, Ty'Lae Mahoney and Khiari Stewart; parents Daniel Mahoney (Terry) and Octavia Bell (Burt); brothers Jesse and Terrance Mosely, Daniel Mahoney II, Haris Franklin and Burt Thomas; and sisters Toni Franklin and Natalia and Alloria Mahoney.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mirico Tera Franklin; paternal grandparents, Betty Dottery and Melton Warren; and maternal grandparents, Joan Thomas and Warren Mosely.
Jones Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019