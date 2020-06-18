Rawl Stephen Danos, 62, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born on October 19, 1957, he was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and godfather.
Rawl is survived by his father, Lloyd A. "Coach Lloyd" Danos; brothers, Weldon (Kayla) Danos, and Marcus (Janet) Danos; sisters, Margaret (Daniel Pooney) Rhodes, Dana (Kevin) Menard, and Carla (Prentice) Pace; and godmother, Caroline Danos Matherne.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Woodall Danos; godfather, Enos Danos Jr.; and girlfriend, Jennifer Grover.
Rawl was godfather to Brandon Dufrene; and uncle to Gerard, Ashley, Marc, Brittany, Derek, Dillon, Brandon, Chandler, Riley, Beau, Ben, Jayce, Blayklee, Carson, Emmett, Eliza, and Cooper.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Rawl is survived by his father, Lloyd A. "Coach Lloyd" Danos; brothers, Weldon (Kayla) Danos, and Marcus (Janet) Danos; sisters, Margaret (Daniel Pooney) Rhodes, Dana (Kevin) Menard, and Carla (Prentice) Pace; and godmother, Caroline Danos Matherne.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Woodall Danos; godfather, Enos Danos Jr.; and girlfriend, Jennifer Grover.
Rawl was godfather to Brandon Dufrene; and uncle to Gerard, Ashley, Marc, Brittany, Derek, Dillon, Brandon, Chandler, Riley, Beau, Ben, Jayce, Blayklee, Carson, Emmett, Eliza, and Cooper.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.