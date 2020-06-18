Rawl Stephen Danos, 62, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born on October 19, 1957, he was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and godfather.



Rawl is survived by his father, Lloyd A. "Coach Lloyd" Danos; brothers, Weldon (Kayla) Danos, and Marcus (Janet) Danos; sisters, Margaret (Daniel Pooney) Rhodes, Dana (Kevin) Menard, and Carla (Prentice) Pace; and godmother, Caroline Danos Matherne.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Woodall Danos; godfather, Enos Danos Jr.; and girlfriend, Jennifer Grover.



Rawl was godfather to Brandon Dufrene; and uncle to Gerard, Ashley, Marc, Brittany, Derek, Dillon, Brandon, Chandler, Riley, Beau, Ben, Jayce, Blayklee, Carson, Emmett, Eliza, and Cooper.



A private memorial service will be held by the family.



