Ray Charles Folse

Raceland - Ray Charles Folse, 65, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Visiting will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm and will resume on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10am until the hour of service at 11am. Pastor Clyde Thomas officiating. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Lance Folse (Jerrilynne) and Charles Ray Folse (Shumanda); brothers, Randy (Sandra H), Floyd (Sandra V) and Henry Lee Folse (Ann); sisters, Rose Mary Thomas (Wilbert), Julia Thomas (Pastor Clyde) and Zelda Folse; Companion, June Price; 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, Godchildren and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Rosetta Folse; brother, Ulysses Folse; sister, Leotha Johnson.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



