1/1
Ray Charles Folse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Charles Folse
Raceland - Ray Charles Folse, 65, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Visiting will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm and will resume on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10am until the hour of service at 11am. Pastor Clyde Thomas officiating. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Lance Folse (Jerrilynne) and Charles Ray Folse (Shumanda); brothers, Randy (Sandra H), Floyd (Sandra V) and Henry Lee Folse (Ann); sisters, Rose Mary Thomas (Wilbert), Julia Thomas (Pastor Clyde) and Zelda Folse; Companion, June Price; 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, Godchildren and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Rosetta Folse; brother, Ulysses Folse; sister, Leotha Johnson.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kennedy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Kennedy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved