Ray J Lapeyrouse Sr., age 78, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by the Rev. Mark Toups, will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery No 2.



Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Lapeyrouse; children, Susan Lapeyrouse English and her husband John, Becky Lapeyrouse Cherry, Ray Lapeyrouse Jr and his wife Christy, Ann Lapeyrouse-Dyer and her husband Heath, and David Lapeyrouse and his wife Sarina; brothers, Euland Lapeyrouse and his wife Georgiana, Lawrence Lapeyrouse and his wife Jane and Willard Lapeyrouse and his wife Nelda; grandchildren, Samantha Gaynor, Wesley Cherry, William Gaynor, Michael Cherry, Karen Lapeyrouse, Owen Lapeyrouse, Blake DeLong, Decker Lapeyrouse, Landry Lapeyrouse, Adley Lapeyrouse; and great grandson, Jackson Cherry; along with numerous extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille and Lucretia Lapeyrouse; brother, Emmett Lapeyrouse; and son-in-law, Anthony Cherry.



Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He served in the Army as a medic in Germany from 1963-1965. Ray enjoyed volunteering for multiple organizations including the Houma Military Museum, Habitat for Humanity, Telephone Pioneers and Knights of Columbus. He worked for BellSouth, and after 35 years, retired from AT&T. Ray's pastimes included going to his camp and fishing, as well as oil painting landscapes and still-life. He enjoyed visiting and never left anyone without a joke and a smile.



The Lapeyrouse Family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Dicky Haydel and Haydel Clinic, Bayou Home Care and staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is proud to serve The Lapeyrouse Family.