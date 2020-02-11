Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Ray Trahan
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Ray J. Trahan Obituary
Ray J. Trahan, 84, passed away at 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Arlene Foret, Marilyn and husband Kenneth Fanguy, and Mona Trahan and Sandra Pitre; brothers, Albert "Bee," Roy and Raymond Trahan; sisters, Alice LeBoeuf, Betty Pontiff and Judy Yawn; six grandchildren, Brad and Brian Foret, Amanda Boudreaux, Jennifer Griffith, Brandon and Hunter Pitre; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Marcia Daigle Trahan; parents, Loveless and Bernice Fabre Trahan; brothers, Alvin, George, and Wilbert Trahan; sister, Pearl Connor; and sons-in-law, Glynn Foret and Jeffrey "Hucky" Pitre.

Ray was loved by all his family and will be dearly missed; always loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
