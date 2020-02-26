Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Falgout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray James Falgout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray James Falgout Obituary
Ray James Falgout, 85, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Boudreaux Falgout; daughters Mona Rae Kern (Glen) and Claudia Estay (Kevin); stepsons Sonny Albarado (Linda) and Keith Albarado; stepdaughter Angela Gregoire (Barry); brother Calvin Dale Falgout; sister Beverly Lang; granddaughter Renee' Daigle (Justin); great-granddaughter Emrie; step-grandchildren Adam, Anthony, Brandon, Kayla, Julie, Thea and Marcel; and 15 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mona Duet Falgout; parents Ackney and Bessie Fournier Falgout; brothers Ernest Sr., Nolan, Sidney and Alcee Falgout; and sisters Lillie Naquin, Emma Gaudet, Josephine Folse, Verna Breaux and Barbara Folse.

Ray was a member of Labadieville American Legion Post 284.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -