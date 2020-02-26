|
|
Ray James Falgout, 85, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Boudreaux Falgout; daughters Mona Rae Kern (Glen) and Claudia Estay (Kevin); stepsons Sonny Albarado (Linda) and Keith Albarado; stepdaughter Angela Gregoire (Barry); brother Calvin Dale Falgout; sister Beverly Lang; granddaughter Renee' Daigle (Justin); great-granddaughter Emrie; step-grandchildren Adam, Anthony, Brandon, Kayla, Julie, Thea and Marcel; and 15 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mona Duet Falgout; parents Ackney and Bessie Fournier Falgout; brothers Ernest Sr., Nolan, Sidney and Alcee Falgout; and sisters Lillie Naquin, Emma Gaudet, Josephine Folse, Verna Breaux and Barbara Folse.
Ray was a member of Labadieville American Legion Post 284.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020