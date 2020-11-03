Ray James Foret

Ray James Foret, 84, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma , passed away on October 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Pitre Foret; sons, Kurt James Foret (Kathy), Mark John Foret (Angie), and Joey John Foret (Michelle); daughters, Wendy Foret Eschete and Jodie Foret Duet (Donald); grandchildren, Brett Foret (Karly), Brady Foret (Joanie), Jared Foret (Natasha), Jessica Billiot (Randy), Jeremy Foret(Tricia), Aimee Rhodes (Cade), Toby Foret (Andrea), Jacob Foret, Hunter Duet, Julia Eschete, and Bradley Russo; great-grandchildren,

Macy Tanner (Robbie), Kaitlyn Foret, Blake Foret, Kinley Foret, Steven Foret (Ashleigh), Brady II Foret, Jozie Foret, Drake Billiot, Kelsie Foret, and Dominic Foret.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Anthony Foret; daughter, Amy Jo Claire Foret; parents, Elton Foret Sr. and Velma Boyer Foret; brothers, M.J. Foret, Malcolm Foret, Noland Foret, Thomas Foret, Elton Foret Jr., and Reynold Foret; and sister, Doris Jensen.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



