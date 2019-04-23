|
Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ray Joseph LeBouef at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma. Fr. Jean Marie Nsambu will celebrate the Mass.
Ray, age 89, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Ray was an avid hunter, gave his time generously to family and friends in need of repairs to mechanical equipment, enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden every year, was a self-taught investor, relished following the stock market every day and reading the Wall Street Journal. He was an usher at St. Francis de Sales Church for 20 years. He also honorably served his country in the Korean War, U.S. Army, in the Tank Division
He is survived by wife, Mrs. Anelie Babin LeBouef of Opelousas; his son, Craig LeBouef and wife, Melanie of Opelousas; grandchildren, Crawford and William LeBouef of Houston; and sister, Elizabeth Lirette of Houma.
He was preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Jesse Dill LeBouef; and his siblings, Una Mae Dagate, Frank LeBouef, Henrietta Clement, Alvin LeBouef, Jim LeBouef, Effie Lou Tedesco, and Ethel Lacour.
The family requests visitation to be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Houma.
Funeral arrangements by Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019