Ray Paul Ford Obituary
Ray Paul Ford, 76, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, April 17 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ray is survived by his companion, Elizabeth Comeaux Bagley; daughters, Lisa Ford (fiancé, Carl Monnier), and Rachel Ford; grandchildren, Brittany Verret, Shanie Verret Dominique (Nick) and Jai Ford; and great-grandchild, Tucker.

Ray was preceded in death by his son, Mickey Ford; wife, Diana Ford; parents, Theophile P. and Lucille Gautreaux Ford; brother, Theophile L. Ford (Shirley); sister, Ruth F. Knight (Ralph); and beloved fur-baby, Tiger.

Ray was a lifetime member of Lockport Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a Lieutenant.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
