Rayetta Theresa Romaine Bush, 90, a native of Kaplan, La., resident of Thibodaux, and later a resident of Lawrenceville, Ga., she was "called home" by her Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux with mass to follow. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery (St. Genevieve Corridor).
Rayetta was born on June 30, 1929, and lived on the Romaine farm near Kaplan. The family moved to the city soon after the Great Flood of 1940 and the death of her mother. While attending Kaplan High School, she was chosen as a representative for Louisiana Girls State.
Rayetta met the love of her life, "Bill", while attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana. They were married on Jan. 4, 1948, in Kaplan, eventually settling in Thibodaux where they lived for 53 years before moving to Texas in 2008. God's plan for Rayetta was to be a devoted wife and a strong, loving mother for her children. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her family extended beyond her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her warm personality and endearing smile were shared with everyone she met. All children were a special gift from God and friends were forever. Music always held a special place in her life. A visiting daycare class singing Christmas carols brought as much joy to her heart as attending a concert of any famous musician. She also had a special talent for arts and crafts. Those talents have been passed down all the way to her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bill Bush Jr. and wife Brenda, Bonnie Craft and husband Cliff, Mike Bush and wife Pam, April Howell, and Chris Bush and wife Kelley; brothers, Madison and Larry Romaine; grandchildren; Mandy Graves, Brent Bush, Aimee Drivon, Fr. Andre Melancon, Lindsey Rhodes, Jeremy Craft, Chris Craft, Emily Shields, Bryan Bush and Sarah Coles; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth Bush, Khloe and Kody Graves, Harper and Libby Craft, Trooper and Evelyn Rhodes, and Amelia Shields.
The family will increase with another great-granddaughter and great-grandson this summer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William M. Bush Sr.; daughter, Rebecca Melancon and son-in-law, George Melancon; son-in-law Eric Howell; parents, Ray Romaine Sr. and Eunice Romaine; stepmother, Jeanne Romaine; sister, Mary Romaine; and brother, Ray Romaine Jr.
A devout Catholic, her faith was strong throughout her life. She often told us, "My life will be complete when I see the Face of God."
She shared this faith with her family and others by teaching religion classes, hosting bible studies and participating in many church functions. God's Words were with her always.
The family would also like to recognize mom's caregivers over the past 11 years: Sally Philip, Lizzy Geevarghese, Marie St. Fleur and Marie Derival. We will be forever grateful for their loving care and devotion to go above and beyond their call of duties to ensure that Mom had a wonderful quality of life.
Her family was a blessing to her. She spent countless hours at school plays, dance recitals, sporting events, graduations, weddings, baptisms, and reunions. Her enthusiasm and participation were special to all who knew her as well. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Patrick F. Taylor , 2609 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121.
Other meaningful donations could be simple acts of kindness, such as helping someone facing hardships, contributing to a local food bank or visiting a senior living center in your community.
Arrangements by Landry's Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020