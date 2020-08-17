Raymond Anthony Dupre, age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 5:50 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 19; beginning at 8:30 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudette Marie Richard Dupre; sons, Ryan Paul Dupre and wife, Heidi, Ritchie James Dupre and wife, Allyson, and Randy John Dupre and wife, Catherine; daughter, Rachel Ann Dupre Brunet and husband, Jason; brothers, Harold J. Dupre Jr. and wife, Valerie, and Mark D. Dupre and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Andrew, Deanne, Dylan, Gabe, Taylor, Anna, Jordan, Olivia, Mallory, Danae, and Fallon; and great-grandchildren, Averie, Baylie and Drayden.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harold J. Dupre Sr.; mother, Edna Mae Buquet Dupre Naquin; brother, Gerald "Jerry" Dupre and wife, Nina; and sister, Gail Marie Dupre.



Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the founder of Delta Door and Hardware. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice 108 West Main St. Suite C, Thibodaux, LA 70301.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



