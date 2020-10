Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond B. Pennison

Raymond B. Pennison, 61 a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

No services are scheduled at this time.

He is survived by his mother, Annie Pennison and many cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Pennison.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



