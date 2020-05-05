Home

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
617 Bond St.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
617 Bond St.
Houma, LA
Raymond Diggs Obituary
Raymond Diggs, age 79, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma.

Due to government regulations, only a limited number of relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services on Thursday. Burial following in Deweyville Cemetery.

Raymond is survived by his children, Sharon (Frank) Rollins Brewer, Shedrick Jerome Rollins and Linda Terraine Durkins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Williams and Elva Saulsberry

Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 5 to May 6, 2020
