Raymond F. Roussell, 76, a native of Des Allemands and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Services will be at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Stella L. Roussell; daughters, Lynn Breaux (Wade) and Denise Collins (Edward); sons, Kevin Breaux (Debbie) and Carl Breaux (Jaime); sister, Jeannette Champagne; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Gladys Roussell; and brother Louis P. Roussell.
Raymond was a Vietnam War Veteran and a member of Des Allemands American Legion and Lions Club.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020