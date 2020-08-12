Raymond Hinchee

Raymond "Ray" Hinchee, 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020. He grew up in Welsh, La. and moved to Houma in 1960.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 65 years, Merle Davidson Hinchee; and two sons, David Layne Hinchee (Laura) and Duke Hinchee (Sheila). He had one daughter, Susan Hinchee Gentry (Bill). He had six grandchildren, Chantel Blouin, Raymond, Jacob, and Cooper Hinchee, Alex and Sammi Jo Gentry. He had two great-grandchildren with one due in December.
He was preceded in death his parents, Duke and Irene Hinchee; and one brother, Alvin E. Hinchee.
Ray trained at Riverside Military Academy and during WWII. He enlisted in the United States Air Corps, serving as a turret gunner.
After the war, Ray studied journalism at LSU, where he was an editor for The Reveille and worked on the yearbook The Gumbo. After graduating in 1949, Ray worked for The Morgan City Review. There he met the love of his life, Merle. It was through her that he found his passion -- one that melded his brilliant mind with his eagerness to help others: teaching.
Ray taught English at South Terrebonne High School. He shared his love of reading with his pupils and had a knack for helping those select books that sparked their interest. As a faculty advisor for the school newspaper and yearbook, he developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. As a Curriculum Specialist, he transitioned from the classroom to helping other teachers develop skills needed for teaching composition. He was a forerunner in implementing innovative teaching techniques that improved the reading and writing skills of parish students.
His love of words inspired him to help create the Bayou Writers Guild, a group that is a safe haven for writers to share and get critical feedback on their works. For the monthly meetings he enjoyed creating programs to help fellow writers develop their craft. One of his favorite activities at the meeting was listening to others express their creativity. He was an accomplished writer himself and had some of his stories and poems published.
Ray was devoted to his family and shared his love of nature with them. Together they worked tirelessly in the yard and traveled around the country visiting various scenic spots. Ray loved to verbally banter with others. His eyes would twinkle and his lips would curve into his trademark smile as he quipped a witty remark. His love of having late-night discussions will be missed by all.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the people who helped take care of Ray -- Ms. Evette Hall, who treated him with love, humor and kindness; his Kindred team -- Jamie, Jessica, Mike and Bryan and his physician, Dr. Brian Matherne.
A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh, La on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A Zoom memorial service will be held at a future date. Contact Bill Gentry at wdgentry@bellsouth.net
if you would like to join us for the Zoom memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Friends of Welsh Museum PO Box 513
Welsh, La. 70591 or lsufoundation.org/give