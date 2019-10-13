Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Raymond Belanger
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Raymond J. Belanger


1926 - 2019
Raymond J. Belanger was born to Adonis and Virginia Belanger of Bourg on March 1, 1926 and went home peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister, Amelia Belanger Chauvin; sons Clark (Sandra) Belanger and Doyle (Deborah) Belanger; daughters Debra (Byron) Domangue, Sr. and Deidre (David) Hemstreet; grandchildren Scott and Byron Domangue, Jr., Bryan Belanger, Jr., Dylan Belanger, Ethan and Elliot Hemstreet; great-grandchildren Brooke Belanger, Taylor, Jade and Avery Morgan; great-great-grandchildren Ainsley, Ryland and Cole.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years, Vivian Levron Belanger; brothers Terry and Nolan Belanger, Sr.; son Bryan C. Belanger; and grandsons Brent and Blaine Belanger.

Pa-Pa Belanger was a cook for Texaco until his retirement. He also was an avid gardener and a loving fan of the New Orleans Saints. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
