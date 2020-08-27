1/1
Raymond J. Terrebonne
Raymond J. "Nookie" Terrebonne, 74, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Nookie is survived by his children, Teresa (Mel) Falgout, Dawn Eymard, TerraLynn (Kerry) Arceneaux, Dillon (Chelsey) Terrebonne and Mariah Hebert; sisters, Margie Crosby and Tammy (Keith) Bouzigard; 14 grandchildren and expecting one grandson; 18 great-grandchildren; and expecting one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Janie Gisclair; parents, Sidney and Exanna Duet Terrebonne; daughter, RaeLynn Terrebonne; great-granddaughter, Natalie Cantrelle; brother, Orand Terrebonne Sr.

Raymond spent most of his life on the water owning trawl boats and working as a boat captain.

Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
