Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Johnson Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Johnson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Johnson Sr. Obituary
Raymond Johnson Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Religious services will begin 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the church cemetery.

Raymond is survived by his brothers, Hubert (Dorothy) Johnson Sr., Leonard (Pat) Johnson Sr., Welton Johnson and Donald Johnson; sisters, Delores Plaisance and Barbara (Edward) Period; sons, David (Yvonne), Malcolm (Angela Davis), and Raymond, Jr. (Mary) Johnson; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Hammond Johnson; parents, Isaac and Gertrude Johnson; brothers, Isaac, Roland Sr. and Clifton Johnson; and sisters, Margie Bourgeois and Doris and Viola Johnson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -