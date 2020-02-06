|
Raymond Johnson Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Religious services will begin 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the church cemetery.
Raymond is survived by his brothers, Hubert (Dorothy) Johnson Sr., Leonard (Pat) Johnson Sr., Welton Johnson and Donald Johnson; sisters, Delores Plaisance and Barbara (Edward) Period; sons, David (Yvonne), Malcolm (Angela Davis), and Raymond, Jr. (Mary) Johnson; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Hammond Johnson; parents, Isaac and Gertrude Johnson; brothers, Isaac, Roland Sr. and Clifton Johnson; and sisters, Margie Bourgeois and Doris and Viola Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020