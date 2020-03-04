|
Raymond Joseph Authement, age 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 2 p.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Ann Roddy Authement; sons Eric Paul Authement and wife Vickie Aucoin, and Lance Anthony Authement and wife Stephanie Watson; grandchildren Jade Nicole Authement and fiancé Clay Duplantis, Trey Michael Authement, Amber Michelle Authement and fiancé Kyle Barker and Alec Anthony Authement; and great-grandchild, Hayden Michael Peltier.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Terry and Perry Authement; and parents Eugene Joseph and Hilda "Poule" Marie Boudreaux Authement.
Raymond was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was the founder and owner of Hi-Seas of Dulac, Inc. He served on the board of South Louisiana Bank for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Raymond will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted in taking care of Raymond through his final journey and for their love and compassion at their time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020