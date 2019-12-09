|
Raymond "Neggie" Joseph Boudreaux Jr., age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 9, 2019. He was a native and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday Dec. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Neggie is survived by his wife, Connie LeCompte Boudreaux; sons, Travis Boudreaux, Brian Detwiler, and John Detwiler and wife Karen; daughter, Monica Detwiler Porche and husband Lynn; brother, Terry Boudreaux and wife Linda; sisters, Sally Comeaux, Susan Spence and companion Ronnie Hebert; granddaughters Samantha Boudreaux and Sabrina Boudreaux; grandson, Thomas J Detwiler; and his grand fur babies, Sasha, Abbie and Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph Boudreaux Sr. and Leonise Boudreaux; son, Troy Boudreaux; and brother, Michael Boudreaux.
Neggie was a loving husband, he enjoyed being with his family and loved spending time with his grandson, Thomas. When it came to camping and fishing, Neggie never met a stranger. He was a welder for over 30 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The family wishes to thank The Haydel Clinic, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, Dr. Gregory Maidoh, Terrebonne General CCU and The Fresenius Dialysis Center.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019