Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Raymond Joseph Foret

Raymond Joseph Foret Obituary
Raymond Joseph Foret, 81, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on March 27, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his children Mary Foret Decoteau and husband, Ted Decoteau Sr., and Raymond "Ray" Joseph Foret, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Ellis and husband, Daniel Ellis, Krystin Dupre and husband, Billy Dupre Jr., Ted "Teddy" Decoteau, Jr. and wife, April Decoteau, Brianna Decoteau, an dBlaize Decoteau; great-grandchildren, Abigail Ellis, Allysin Dupre, Madilyn Ellis, Billy Dupre III, Caroline Ellis, Owen Dupre, and Brennan Decoteau; and brother, Paul Foret, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Voisin Foret.

He was a very faithful man and always family first.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
