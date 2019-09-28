|
|
Raymond Joseph Moore Jr., 69, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Covington, LA.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until mass beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church in Houma. A private burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 following mass.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 31 years, Danielle Daigneault Moore; his sister, Meryl Stanford of Poplarville, MS; and four children, Katherine Moore Groat and husband John of Littleton, CO; Jessica Moore Humphreys and husband Brad of Mandeville; Elizabeth Moore Loftin of Santa Cruz, CA; and Sarah Holley Lyons and husband Neil of Houma. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren; Davis McFadden, James McFadden, Lee Loftin, Lila Humphreys, Emily Humphreys, Owen Lyons, Drew Lyons and Kate Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph Moore Sr. and Bessie Zeringue Moore; and sisters, Isabelle Stelly and Brenda Leonard.
During his 49 year career in the oil and gas industry, he was known not only for his dedication in the workplace but also for his devotion to the colleagues who became his close friends throughout the years.
Besides his generosity, Raymond was known for his sense of humor and thoughtful acts of kindness. He was an avid golfer who loved grilling for his friends and family. Since the days of his youth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with good friends.
Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to HeartGift (Louisiana) at https://heartgift.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ in honor of Raymond Moore/Kehoe-France-Northshore.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019