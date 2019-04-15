Home

Raymond Joseph Thibodeaux

Raymond Joseph Thibodeaux Obituary
Raymond Joseph Thibodeaux, 72, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on April 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray. A religious service will be held during the visitation.

He is survived by his son, Raymond Phillip Thibodeaux and fiancée, Crystal Wallace; daughters, Joann (Keith) Pellegrin, Cynthia Robichaux, and Pamela Zinz; siblings, Catherine Thibodeaux Chauvin and Horace J. Thibodeaux; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Claire Bergeron Thibodeaux; daughter, Tanya Marie Thibodeaux; parents, Pierre Evans and Adele Marie Theriot Thibodeaux; and sister, Brenda Anna Thibodeaux Uebbing.

He was a veteran who was wounded two times in Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts for his honorable service.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
