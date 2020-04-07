|
Raymond "Moose" Joseph Trahan, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 5:43 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Due to the current situation a private graveside service will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Raymond is survived by his daughters, Angel Gustin, and Brenda Kern and husband, Byron; brothers, Albert "Bee" and Roy Trahan; sister, Alice LeBouef, Betty Pontiff, and Judy Yawn; grandchildren, Jana Bourgeois and husband, Chris, Chad Scurlock, Haley Kern, and Elise Kern; and great-grandchildren, Maddison Scurlock and Christian Bourgeois.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Doris Mullis Trahan; parents, Loveless and Bernice Favre Trahan; son-in-law, Jody Gustin; brothers, Alvin, George, Ray and Wilbert Trahan; and sister, Pearl Conner.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Houma and Woodmen of the World. He served in the US Air Force. He retired from McDermott and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. He will be missed but never forgotten by his family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020